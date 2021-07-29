NBA player Mitchell Robinson hosts basketball shootout in St.Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Mitchell Robinson of the NBA’s New York Knicks is hosting his 1st annual basketball/kickball shootout this Friday and Saturday at the Val Riess sports complex in Chalmette.
The shootout honors first responders and essential personnel. The participants in the shootout are St. Bernard Parish Gov employees, St. Bernard Sheriff’s department, St. Bernard Fire department. and St. Bernard School Board.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Located : Val Riess Complex ,1101 Magistrate Street ,Chalmette, La.
- When: July 30th and July 31st
- Friday, July 30th 5pm – 9pm (Basketball)
- Saturday, July 31st 2pm – 6pm (Kickball)
- Entry Fee $5 per person