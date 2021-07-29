NBA player Mitchell Robinson hosts basketball shootout in St.Bernard Parish

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 26: Seen is a match ball falling though the hoop before the start of the round three NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Adelaide 36ers at Cairns Convention Centre on October 26, 2018 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Mitchell Robinson of the NBA’s New York Knicks is hosting his 1st annual basketball/kickball shootout this Friday and Saturday at the Val Riess sports complex in Chalmette.

The shootout honors first responders and essential personnel. The participants in the shootout are St. Bernard Parish Gov employees, St. Bernard Sheriff’s department, St. Bernard Fire department. and St. Bernard School Board.

Here’s what you need to know:

Located : Val Riess Complex ,1101 Magistrate Street ,Chalmette, La.

When: July 30 th and July 31 st

and July 31 Friday, July 30 th 5pm – 9pm (Basketball)

5pm – 9pm (Basketball) Saturday, July 31 st 2pm – 6pm (Kickball)

2pm – 6pm (Kickball) Entry Fee $5 per person