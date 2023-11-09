VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash on a St. Bernard Parish highway on Tuesday, Nov, 7, according to Louisiana State Police.

Around 4 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of the crash on LA 46 near Port ship Access Road No1 in Violet.

An investigation revealed that 25-year-old Joshua J. Chestnut was headed north on Port ship Access Road No1, approaching the highway when he turned into the eastbound lane of LA 46 in the path of a Mack dump truck.

Troopers said Chestnut was struck and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from Chesnut and the truck drivers. Results are still pending.

LSP troopers have a reminder for all bicyclists:

“Never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective clothing and avoiding distractions are vital to preventing crashes. Wearing a protective helmet can help reduce the risk of serious injury and fatality. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the road roadway as possible and follow all traffic laws.”

