MERAUX, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help in locating a suspected car theft suspect.

Deputies are searching for 22-year-old Malike Batiste, who is accused of stealing a Ford F-150 pickup truck along with two off-road vehicles that were in the bed of the truck from a home in the 2200 block of Emilie Oaks Drive Meraux, Louisiana last Sunday (April 23).

The owner of the vehicles told contacted deputies at about 11 a.m. to report the stolen vehicles. Through investigation, deputies were able to identify Batiste as the person responsible and issued an arrest warrant.

Detectives later discovered a number of other residents in the subdivision reported having their vehicles rummaged through also during the morning of April 23.

The Ford F-150 has been located in Baton Rouge, but the off-road vehicles are still missing. The crime remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on where Batiste could be or the location of the two motorcycles, or relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

