Local police officers give residents free rides home for the holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— This holiday season the St.Bernard Sheriff’s Office is launching its safe ride home program.

The free Holiday Ride Home program was started in St. Bernard Parish in 1986 and was the first of its kind in the New Orleans area. About two dozen people take advantage of the program each year.

“It is so simple and it could save your life or the life of someone you might hit in a traffic accident,” said St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Sheriff Pohlmann said the goal of the program is to cut down on drinking and driving to prevent injuries from vehicle crashes.

Callers will be given a ride home, but not to a bar, nightclub, or to another party.



“We don’t want to arrest you for driving while intoxicated or another impairment,” Sheriff Pohlmann said. “So, instead of getting behind the wheel if you are impaired, just give us a call and we will pick you up and give you a ride.”



