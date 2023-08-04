ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A lawsuit has been filed against Port NOLA on behalf of the St. Bernard Parish Government to prevent the operation of the facility outside of their jurisdiction.

According to documents, the lawsuit states that under Louisiana law Port NOLA does not have legal jurisdiction to operate a shipping facility within the borders of St. Bernard Parish. Also, any Cooperative Endeavor Agreements to allow operations, have been deemed null and void.

The parish’s District Attorney’s Office further lays out the legislative process created by the St. Bernard Port Authority.

Additionally, the suit states that in 1992, legislation stripped the Port NOLA of all its jurisdiction in St. Bernard Parish. The decision was made very clear that the St. Bernard Port, a political subdivision, has exclusive jurisdiction to operate within the borders.

The lawsuit further mentions that state law prohibits a political subdivision from contractually divesting itself of jurisdiction.

The questionable circumstances are reportedly cause for concern surrounding the December of 2022 Cooperative Endeavor Agreement where the St. Bernard Port Commissioners agreed to allow Port NOLA to exclusively operate a port facility here in St. Bernard Parish.

The lawsuit is ultimately requesting that the CEA be declared null and void under state law and that the St. Bernard Port cannot contractually divest itself.

