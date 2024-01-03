ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a jury duty phone scam reported in the parish.

SBSO officials said residents reported that they received phone calls from a person posing as a deputy telling them they must give them money to stop an arrest warrant from being issued for not appearing for jury duty.

In the calls, it was reported that the fake deputy asks residents to buy gift cards, go to an ATM or wire money to avoid being arrested.

According to the SBSO, the phone number connected to the calls could be “spoofed” to show a familiar number.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlman said the SBSO only calls residents if they have a warrant in certain circumstances, but they will never ask for money in those calls.

Residents who have received these phone calls or ones similar can call the SBSO at (504)-271-2501.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts