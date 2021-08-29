VIDEO: Hurricane Ida causes RTA Ferry to break loose from mooring in Chalmette

St. Bernard Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida continues to slam Southeast Louisiana with strong wind gusts of up to 90 mph causing major damage in and around Orleans Parish, including St. Bernard Parish along the Mississippi River.

These severe gusts most certainly played an impactful role in a RTA passenger ferry breaking loose from its mooring and becoming grounded in Chalmette on Sunday.

The strong current bolstered by Ida’s breath sent the ferry upstream as seen from a video shot by John Lane from St. Bernard Parish Government.

While the St. Bernard Parish Press Information Officer (PIO) told WGNO the ferry has been captured and re-secured, Parish President Guy Mcinnis told WGNO reporter LBJ that officials have reached out to the US Coast Guard and are awaiting further information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 77°
Heavy Rain/Wind
Heavy Rain/Wind 0% 76° 77°

Monday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 85% 85° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 87° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 77°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 75°

Friday

87° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 87° 75°

Saturday

86° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 86° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
97%
76°

76°

6 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
76°

76°

7 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
76°

78°

8 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
78°

79°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
79°

80°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
80°

80°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
80°

80°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
99%
80°

80°

1 AM
Rain/Wind
95%
80°

81°

2 AM
Rain/Wind
100%
81°

80°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
95%
80°

81°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
95%
81°

80°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
99%
80°

81°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
98%
81°

80°

7 AM
Rain/Wind
85%
80°

80°

8 AM
Rain
81%
80°

80°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
80°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
81°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
81°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
83°

85°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
85°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
84°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News