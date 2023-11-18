ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — As the holiday season draws closer, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its Holiday Ride Home program.

Running from Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23, to Tuesday, Jan. 2, the program will serve as a way for residents who may have had too much to drink to receive a ride home from a deputy.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the goal is to cut down on drinking and driving to prevent injuries from crashes.

Officials also stated that those wishing to participate can call the sheriff’s office at (504)-271-2501. The ride is free, and no questions are asked.

“We don’t want to arrest you for driving while intoxicated or another impairment,” St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said. “So, instead of getting behind the wheel if you are impaired, just give us a call and we will pick you up and give you a ride.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts