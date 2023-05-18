CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Four individuals are behind bars after St. Bernard Detectives discovered them in possession of a number of illegal drugs.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three men 59-year-old Robert Metzler, 56-year-old Mark Duplessis, 50-year-old Keith Adams and one woman 40-year-old Krystal Kelley all on various drug charges.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit began to investigate after receiving information revealing Robert Metzler was reportedly involved in illegal drug activity. With the given information and their findings, a search warrant was issued for Metzler’s home in the 2500 block of Trio Street in Chalmette, where they found:

Four clear plastic bags containing heroin and fentanyl with a total combined approximate weight of 102 Grams and an estimated street value of $10,200

Two clear plastic bags containing cocaine and fentanyl with a total combined approximate weight of 20 1/2 Grams and an estimated street value of $2,050

One clear plastic bag containing crack cocaine and fentanyl with a total approximate weight of 1.8 Grams and an estimated street value of $180

One clear plastic bag containing 354 grams of marijuana and an estimated street value of $7,080

10 Oxycodone tablets with an estimated street value of $300

Four boxes containing 30 doses of Suboxone with an estimated street value of $3,000

29 loose packages of Suboxone with an estimated street value of $725

One box of clear plastic bags

Two digital scales

$9,804.65 in cash

The four was arrested and booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison on the following charges:

Robert Metzler — probation violation, transactions involving proceeds from drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, conspiracy to distribute Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Duplessis — possession of Oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Adams — possession of Oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal window tint.

Krystal Kelley — illegal possession of Suboxone and conspiracy to distribute Suboxone.

Deputies performed Criminal History checks on the four and revealed Metzler was on active probation and wanted in New Orleans for burglary while Kelley had two outstanding bench warrants out of St. Bernard Parish.

