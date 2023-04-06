CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— A Chalmette pastor has been rebooked in the St. Bernard Parish Correctional Center on sex crimes against a juvenile after Louisiana State Police say another victim came forward.

In an ongoing investigation, 56-year-old Milton Martin III was arrested on March 8 after it was revealed he was allegedly involved sexually with a juvenile between the ages of 14-17 from 2010-2013.

An arrest warrant was issued, and he turned himself in to be booked on charges of a felony charge of sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Further investigation into the reports led troopers to another victim Martin reportedly had sexual relations with at the age of 14 in 1999. With the victim’s account, another warrant was issued in St. Bernard Parish and on April 5 he turned himself in once again, on charges of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Troopers say the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible. Troopers ask if anyone has additional information on the case or has ever been a victim of Martin to contact Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011. Reports will remain anonymous.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.