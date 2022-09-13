CHALMETTE, La ( WGNO) — A 17-year-old is in custody after an incident that almost turned violent at Chalmette High School. Sheriff James Pohlmann says the juvenile was a former student of the school.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies St. Bernard Parish Deputies were called to Chalmette High School at 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette on reports of s fight. Investigations revealed a male was involved in a fight with a group of students and during the altercation, he pulled out a gun.

Detectives discovered he was a former student at the school and he was later arrested and booked on charges of juvenile in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds. Since the incident happened after school hours deputies say no one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or (504) 278-7630. Residents also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, where they can leave a detailed message, and either choose to provide their contact information or remain anonymous.