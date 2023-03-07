VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — A new design was showcased Tuesday evening for the potential Port of New Orleans expansion in Violet.

“I want to find out what is the good and what is the bad of this,” said Violet resident Andrew Rhodes III.

That’s exactly why an open house on the current status of the expansion was held so community members can voice their opinions.

St. Bernard Parish Council Member Kerri Callais says that’s an issue. “We need a road, we need infrastructure of this project cannot happen,” she said.

The port is expected to create over 17,000 jobs statewide and add $1 billion in new state tax revenue.

“The expansion for jobs, opportunities, procurement for us to start businesses and expand, I’m just really excited about everything I’m hearing,” said St. Bernard Parish resident Chevron Banks Gauthier.

Others aren’t so excited.

“I don’t like it, period,” said Mario Williams Sr. WGNO’s Amy Russo asked if he’d consider moving if plans go through with the port. “I’d have to,” was his response.

Robby Showalter with Save Our St. Bernard says more studies need to be done before more open houses happen, adding the port belongs somewhere else.

“They need to be located 50 miles or lower on the Mississippi River,” said Showalter.

Port officials say hearing from residents helps influence the design of the terminal and they take all concerns into consideration.

There are two more open houses this week:

Wednesday, March 8:

4:00 – 7:00 PM

The Frederick Sigur Center

8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043

Thursday, March 9:

4:00 – 7:00 PM

Historic St. Bernard Courthouse

1201 Bayou Road St. Bernard, LA 70085

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.