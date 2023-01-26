NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish.
Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
The driver, identified as 19-year-old Blade Williams, refused to stop leading deputies on a chase into New Orleans East. The chase ended when he lost control a collided with a tree.
Both Williams and his passenger, 21-year-old Khalil Everett, were arrested and during a search deputies recovered:
- Two .9mm handguns
- two extended magazines
- 359 grams of marijuana
- Psilocybin
- clear plastic packaging bags
Williams and Everett have been booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison on charges:
Blade Williams, 19-year-old New Orleans
- Illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of Psilocybin
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Flight from an officer
- Reckless operation of a vehicle and expired license plate
Khalil Everett, 21-year-old New Orleans
- Illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of Psilocybin
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
