CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) —A Harvey man is behind bars in St. Bernard Parish, on several drug and weapons charges.

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann says that Wednesday (Nov. 2), Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit agents were patrolling the Chalmette area near East St. Bernard Highway, when they attempted to stop 28-year-old Ernest Williams for an unreadable temporary license plate tag registered to a vehicle in Texas.

Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office vehicle while refusing to stop. No one was injured.

In a search of Williams’ car, deputies found a Glock 9.mm handgun with an extended magazine, a pistol equipped with an illegal magazine, and two digital scales.

Further investigation led to the discovery of:

Several plastic bags

Several individually wrapped plastic bags containing a combined total weight of 16.6 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,660

Several individually wrapped plastic bags with a combined total weight of 9.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $950

Two plastic bags containing a combined total weight of 19.7 grams of cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,970

A criminal background check found that Williams is a convicted felon on active probation, has a suspended driver’s license, and eight outstanding warrants with the Gretna Police Department, Westwego Police Department, Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. He also faces a probation and parole warrant from St. Tammany Parish.

Williams was booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison with a $333,350 bond, on charges of:

possession with intent to distribute cocaine

possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

possession with intent to distribute heroin

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

aggravated criminal damage to property

possession of drug paraphernalia

driver must be licensed, suspended driver’s license

improper display of temporary license plate tag

eight outstanding fugitive warrants

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish.

