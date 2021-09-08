Chalmette college to serve as water and MRE distribution point

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, Nunez Community College in Chalmette will serve as a water and MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) distribution point for St. Bernard Parish.

Distribution will begin at 1 p.m. in the AST Building parking lot on a first-come-first serve basis and will continue while supplies last. Nunez thanked Congressman Steve Scalise for helping make the event possible.

Community members arriving to pick up their water and MREs are asked to enter the lot from behind the AST Building on West Magnolia Drive to prevent traffic on Paris Road.

Nunez is also offering the community WiFi, computer access and device charging all week in the library, located in the AST building.

The Nunez Library will be available Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Charging stations with multiple power cords will also be available.