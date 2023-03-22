ARABI, La. (WGNO) — One year ago, an EF3 tornado tore through the Southeast Louisiana town of Arabi.
With winds of more than 135 miles per hour, the tornado was on the ground for 11 miles, appearing to start in Gretna, then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward and then St. Bernard Parish, causing damage to homes, vehicles, and lives in its path.
About 13,000 homes and businesses were reported without power in the three parishes around New Orleans after the storm, the Associated Press confirmed in the hours following the storm. Drone footage captured by WGNO shows a house that was ripped from its foundation and moved into the street, while another video shows an altar still standing despite the church around it being destroyed.
Two people died as a result of the tornado: 25-year-old Connor Lambert and 22-year-old Maria Celeste Burke. Lambert was a Chalmette High School and UL Lafayette graduate who was inside his truck when the tornado hit. Burke, who was disabled and on a ventilator, was inside her home when the tornado tore her house from its foundation. She died in the days following the storm.
Although a powerful storm, the March 22 tornado was just one of two tornados that tore through the town of Arabi in 2022. In December, another tornado struck the town less than two weeks before Christmas — something Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said was “absolutely heartbreaking.”
Gallery: March 22 Tornado Damage
