ARABI, La. (WGNO) — With St. Bernard Parish seeing some of the worst that Mother Nature has to offer with multiple tornadoes in 2022, officials have announced assistance for small businesses in the area.

A partnership between the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana will provide relief for business owners who sustained substantial damage totaling $10,000.

The announcement comes nearly a year after a tornado ripped through the town of Arabi, killing two people and destroying several structures. Then, less than two weeks before Christmas, another tornado tore through St. Bernard Parish, as captured on video by viewer Justin Heinz. View the video in the player above.

If you or someone you know has a business damaged by either tornado with outstanding damage costs not covered by insurance, you’re encouraged to apply for assistance. Organizers say businesses that have received previous assistance are eligible to apply.

To fill out the application, click here. Those with questions can email contact@sbedf.org.

