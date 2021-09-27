4 teens arrested for Arabi business burglary, SBSO reports

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of four New Orleans teenagers who are allegedly connected with the recent burglary of an Arabi business.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said two 17-year-old males, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male all have been booked with simple burglary of a business, simple criminal damage to a business, and theft of a firearm.

On Monday, Sept. 20, shortly after 10:30 p.m., SBSO deputies responded to the incident in the 200 block of Aycock Street in Old Arabi.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a black pickup truck had rammed into the front entry doors of St. Bernard Indoor Shooting Center and someone had entered the business.

While inside of the business, the suspects, later identified as the four male teenagers, began taking multiple firearms, including pistols and rifles, placing them in large duffle bags.

The teens then allegedly exited the business, and fled to New Orleans in another vehicle, leaving the black pickup truck behind.

The SBSO report states that detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau learned the black pickup, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, and the vehicle the teens fled in, a black 2017 Honda Accord, were both taken by the teens during separate carjackings which occurred in eastern New Orleans shortly before the burglary.

According to Sheriff Pohlmann, the SBSO received an assist in the investigation from the NOPD, along with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office and the ATF.