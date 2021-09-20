3 teens arrested in Chalmette shooting incident, St. Bernard Sheriff reports

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of three teens involved in an altercation that resulted in another teen being shot on Saturday in Chalmette, La.

A 17-year-old male was booked with attempted second degree murder, and a 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were both booked with principal to attempted second degree murder.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Sheriff James Pohlmann reported that deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division responded to several calls about shots being fired in the 4100 block of Jupiter Drive in Chalmette.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, they came into contact with a 14-year-old male who said he and his 14-year-old male friend were walking near the corner of Jupiter and Amour Drives when they were approached by a group of other teens, later identified as the 17-year-old male and the male and female 14-year-olds,” Pohlmann’s report stated.

“The 14-year-old male victims said the 17-year-old male brandished a weapon and began shooting at them. One of the 14-year-old male victims was shot in the leg during the incident and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.”

The three were identified as the suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

All three juveniles were taken into custody and booked into the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.