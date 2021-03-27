Sports Zone Podcast: Winston, Orgeron and Zurich Classic

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, potential Saints starting QB Jameis Winston gets emotional when talking about the impact Drew Brees made on him personally, as well as the City of New Orleans.

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron talks lessons learned in hiring his 2021 staff.

And one year after being canceled due to COVID-19, the Zurich Classic golf tournament plans to make its return – and with fans.

