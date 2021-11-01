Sports betting is heading to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With sports betting now legal in Louisiana, L’Auberge Casino and Hotel will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Sportsbook sections.

In November of 2020, 55 Louisiana parishes approved sports betting, but Hurricane Ida delayed the processing applications from casinos. Since the approval, four casinos across the state received approval to offer sports betting as early as October 31.

Customers will be able to access thousands of betting options through the Sportsbook’s 25 sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations in the near future. Sports betting will be available in two locations, one near the High Limit Slots area and the other in the mychoice® Promenade area.

“We are so excited to soon welcome sports fans to The Sportsbook at L’Auberge,” said Kim Ginn, Vice President and General Manager for L’Auberge. “The passion for Louisiana’s sports teams runs deep in this region, and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans all year-round.”

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel will host a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on the casino floor on November 1 at 4:00 PM.

For more information, visit their website at www.lbatonrouge.com.