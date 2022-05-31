BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University System Foundation’s annual Million Dollar March will begin with a virtual event on Wednesday, June 1 on the University’s official Facebook page from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The 90-day campaign aims to boost the Foundation funds that aid Southern University System campuses — Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

In 2021, private philanthropic gifts to the Foundation provided more than $14.5 million in student scholarships, faculty research and program grants, campus operational support, and capital campus improvements.

The alumni challenge speaker is Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Southern University Law Center alumna and CEO of Feeding America. She will be accompanied by local reporter and anchor, Scottie Hunter, as well as a host of other Southern System administrators and stakeholders.

Image Credit: Southern University

Click here to designate a gift to any of Southern’s campuses, programs or other initiatives during the Million Dollar March.