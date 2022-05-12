BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University is preparing for its Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony, which kicks off Friday, May 13.

A day before the much-anticipated graduation, the university took to social media to remind attendees to adhere to security measures that have been implemented.

The university specifically asked that guests follow its Clear Bag Policy, which requires the following:

-Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and should not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

-One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc® bag or similar).

-Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bag options.

Campus officials noted that exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.

Commencement ceremonies begin at 10 a.m., and attendees can click here for additional information.