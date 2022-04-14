BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —Southern University has ranked eighth out of 50 among the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities for 2022 in the nation, according to College Consensus.

College Consensus’ ranking included ratings from thousands of student reviews from Cappex and Grad Reports, according to a news release.

Other Louisiana HBCUs also made the list — Grambling State University placed sixth on the list, Xavier University placed 14th, and Dillard University placed 38th.

To view all rankings, click here.