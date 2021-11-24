Southern University Law Center set to launch inaugural class at Shreveport instructional site in January

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern University Law Center says it is on track to begin classes in January 2022 at a new off-campus instructional site in downtown Shreveport with an inaugural class of eight students.
The Shreveport extension of the Southern University Law Center has been established within a newly renovated space at Shreve Memorial Library in downtown Shreveport.
It is the first phase of a plan more than in two years in the making to establish a pathway to legal education opportunities in the North Louisiana region, beginning with a “Semester in Shreveport” that will consist of third-year law students completing up to 16 hours of coursework during their final year in Spring 2022 and 2023.
The next phase is the expansion of the off-campus instructional site in Shreveport-Bossier and piloting a “Year in Shreveport” for 3rd-year students. The plan also calls for the establishment of a second location in the region. The final phase will be expansion to a branch campus and a full four-year, part-time, evening/weekend, 90-hour program designed to serve non-traditional students.