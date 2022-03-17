BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As suicide rates and mental health issues rise everywhere, self-care is so important. Southern University A&M College held a panel to talk about how women can lift themselves and promote hope to handle domestic violence and other things that women face every day.

It has been clinically proven that self-care can reduce or eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress, improve concentration, minimize frustration and anger, increase happiness, improve energy, and more. Southern University wants women to know it is okay to take a moment for themselves.

“You got to have self-care. Self-care has really moved beyond the kinds of things like getting a pedicure, or a manicure, or a massage. It has gotten deeper than that,” said Robyn Merrick, vice president for External Affairs and University Relations at Southern University and A&M College System.

The panel went on to discuss how journaling, meditation, exercising and talking to someone, whether that’s a counselor or your girlfriends, can really help and improve your mental health. With so much going on in the world it takes a toll on you and asking for help is okay.

If you or you know someone who needs help, you can reach out to the National Institute of Mental Health Information Center at 866-615-6464.