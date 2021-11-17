Southern University at New Orleans to host virtual majors summit

NEW ORLEANS, (BRPROUD) — Southern University at New Orleans Center for African and African American Studies Lyceum is hosting a virtual mayors’ summit webinar via Zoom on Friday, Nov. 19.

The summit features, City of Baton Rouge Major-President Sharon Weston Bloome and City of New Orleans Major LaToya Cantrell.

Both Louisiana majors plan to discuss issues and conflicts the state is facing and solutions to combat them.

The event will be moderated by and New Orleans WDSU-TV Anchor Gina Swanson. Click here to register for the webinar.