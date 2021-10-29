Southbound lane closures on Ford St. on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces, southbound lane closure on Ford st. at Plank road from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for maintenance and safety repairs.

The road will close on Saturday, October 30, and Saturday, November 6, 2021.

LaDOTD advises drivers to decrease speed and watch for construction workers.

DOTD is committed to delivering transportation and public works systems that enhance road safety. For more information, visit www.dotd.la.gov,