Society of St. Vincent de Paul offers shelter for the homeless ahead of the freezing weather

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is preparing to expand its bed capacity to serve the homeless men, women, children, and families, for the freezing temperatures.

St. Vincent de Paul’s Bishop Ott Shelter Program continues its plan for the upcoming cold nights. We will expand bed capacity and anticipate serving homeless men, women, children and families for the cold nights to come.

Annually, we provide day and night shelter services to over 1,000 men, women and children, and provided over 20,000 guest nights of shelter. We are prepared to accommodate homeless men, women, children, and families in need of shelter during this cold weather. We are also preparing for freezing temperatures this coming week.

As a community leading homeless services provider, our shelter program operates four night shelter
programs (with a 125 bed capacity with COVID-19 restrictions) and one homeless day center. We
currently operate two emergency shelters for men, one for homeless women and children, and one for
families and children. We expect to fill all beds and will make room for emergency cases, as we can
following COVID-19 safety measures.

In addition to providing shelter, our programs offer services to help individuals break the cycle of
homelessness and become self-sufficient. Our programs have a good record of helping the homeless obtain employment, affordable housing and other things necessary to become self-sufficient.
Cold temperatures always put extra stress on the limited resources and volunteers of our small non-profit.

Individuals interested in assisting the homeless can do so by supporting current shelter needs. Financial contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-0127 or on-line at www.svdpbr.org.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

45° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 45° 40°

Monday

43° / 25°
AM Rain
AM Rain 99% 43° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 40° 36°

Wednesday

65° / 47°
Rain
Rain 77% 65° 47°

Thursday

51° / 32°
Showers
Showers 67% 51° 32°

Friday

48° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 48° 34°

Saturday

58° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 58° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
43°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
43°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
43°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
43°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

42°

3 AM
Showers
45%
42°

42°

4 AM
Showers
43%
42°

42°

5 AM
Showers
47%
42°

43°

6 AM
Light Rain
60%
43°

42°

7 AM
Rain
89%
42°

41°

8 AM
Rain
99%
41°

39°

9 AM
Rain
98%
39°

37°

10 AM
Rain
97%
37°

36°

11 AM
Rain
88%
36°

35°

12 PM
Showers
57%
35°

37°

1 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
37°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News