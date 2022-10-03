LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown.
LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown.
The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired of Lafayette high school and I’m here to retaliate.”
“Tomorrow evening at 12:16 pm I’m killing,” and then listed several students and staff members.
The tweet ended by saying “I wanna kill my mom! I wanna kill my dad! I wanna kill my grandmaaaaa.”
LPD confirmed that they are on the scene and are investigating the threat.
Updates will follow as information becomes available.