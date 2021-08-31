SNAP AND P-EBT participants can now buy “Hot Foods” with benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — There is some good news to share after Hurricane Ida.

A waiver has been granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service.

What the waiver means is that “Louisiana participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their benefits to purchase “hot” or prepared foods through September 28,” according to the Department Of Children & Family Services.

The waiver was granted on August 30.

This waiver allows “SNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy prepared foods available at any retailer that accepts EBT cards in Louisiana.”

The benefits still may not be used at restaurants.

DCFS says, “The same waiver would apply to Disaster SNAP (or DSNAP) benefits, if and when that program is implemented, and P-EBT benefits”

If you have any questions, visit DSNAP “Hot Foods” waiver.

The Department Of Children & Family Services provided detailed updates on DNSNAP and SNAP benefits below:

DSNAP has not yet been federally authorized in any Louisiana parishes. DSNAP can be offered only in locations where a disaster has been federally declared, Individual Assistance has been federally approved and FNS has authorized a DSNAP operation. In the meantime, residents affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to register for DSNAP. Registration does not guarantee benefits, but will make the application process easier and quicker for applicants if a DSNAP is approved for their community. To speed along the application process, residents should also download the free LA Wallet mobile app now at LAWallet.com. LA Wallet provides identity and residency verification required for DSNAP applications. SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not register or apply. More information about DSNAP, including how to create an account and register, can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

SNAP recipients not already receiving the maximum amount for their household size will also receive a COVID-related emergency allotment on September 4th to bring their household up to the maximum for the month. SNAP recipients who lost food purchased with their SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 consecutive hours or more may also be eligible for replacement benefits. Recipients do not need to take any action on this at this time. Please stay tuned for additional updates. More information about SNAP benefits related to Hurricane Ida can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/snap.