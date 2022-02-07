SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — In a booth by the window, Brian and Florastina Stewart made a reservation at a restaurant. They’re dining just to celebrate their relationship.

It’s a place that WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sniffs out, knowing there’s something more than love in the air.

This is Waffle House in Slidell. The address is 111 Oak Court, Slidell, LA 70458.

It’s a Waffle House decorated with white tablecloths, candles, and a waiter by the name of Victor.

Wild Bill asks Victor the waiter, “Do you think people will find grits and cheese with eggs romantic?”

Victor says, “Yes, as long as they’re with their loved ones, they’ll eat whatever they like.”

And that’s what’s on the menu for Brian and Florastina Stewart.

They’ve been together for ten years. They’ve got two kids together. They bring a lot of love to the table.

She’s got her Ph.D. in organic chemistry. He’s got his own flooring company. They are high school sweethearts.

And they love Waffle House. So it was only a matter of time before they decided to dine on Valentine’s Day at the place that serves Florastina’s favored smothered hashbrowns.

This Waffle House love story is taking place across America.

For the location nearest you to the Waffle House that’s ready to take your Valentine’s Day reservation, just click here.