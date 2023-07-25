SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s good to run elbows or shoulders with people in high places, but how much have the movers and shakers changed in Shreveport’s past compared to today?

The Genealogy Department at SML will present two lectures on attorneys, judges, and businessmen from Shreveport’s history. The first presentation will review the city’s attorneys and judges in 1903, giving a glimpse into life in this region 120 years ago. This particular presentation will take place on July 27.

Then on August 28, the topic will become “Prominent Shreveport Businessmen before the Civil War.” Learn details about the most prominent businesses in Shreveport and those who owned those businesses. From occupations in Shreveport pre-Civil War to the wealth and business locations that transformed Shreveport’s scenery and social structure, these are events you don’t want to miss.

Both lectures begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. in Broadmoor Branch’s large meeting room but do not worry about registering to attend. It’s not a requirement.

The Genealogy Department at Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor Branch helps people discover their roots. Classes are available to help research family and social history, including individualized instruction on the use of family history tools and databases. For more information about the Genealogy Department call 318-869-0120.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts