SLU announces new automatic admissions opportunity for high school students

Southeastern Louisiana University President John L. Crain addresses high school counselors at a workshop held Thursday (Aug. 19) on campus. The university announced a new admissions opportunity for first-time students called “Fast Track.” Beginning in the fall of 2022, high school students with a minimum 2.50 GPA will be automatically admissible to the university through the program. (Courtesy of SLU)

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — Southeastern Louisiana University announced “Fast Track,” a new admissions opportunity for first-time students.

Starting in fall 2022, Fast Track will allow students graduating from high school with a minimum 2.50 GPA to be “automatically admissible” to SLU.

Take note, Fast Track does not replace ACT/SAT score requirements for admission — it serves as an alternative way to be admitted into the university. Students who want to be eligible for TOPS and scholarships at the university will still need ACT/SAT scores.

“As a leader in higher education, we are committed to serving the needs of our region by providing access to an outstanding post-secondary education and college experience,” said SLU President John L. Crain. “Fast Track will allow us to provide earlier admission decisions for students, be flexible in using multiple potential measures to place them in appropriate courses of study and shepherd their success through academic support systems, including academic skill-building coursework and corequisite models for math and English when appropriate.”

For more information about Southeastern, text LION UP to 58052 or visit southeastern.edu/applynow.