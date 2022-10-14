DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell student is in custody Friday after police say they brought a handgun to school on Friday (Oct. 14). The incident happened on the campus of Salmen High School.

In a post on the Slidell Police Department Facebook page, a school resources officer was alerted that a student had a weapon in their possession Friday morning. The officer located the 15-year-old subject and found the gun concealed in their waistband.

The student, whose gender was not disclosed, was immediately arrested and transferred to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center. They now face charges of:

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Legal carrying of a weapon by a student on school property

Juvenile in possession of a firearm

Terrorizing

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.