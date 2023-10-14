BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy earned high recognition for the 16th consecutive year as the company was named as the top utility in economic development.

According to a news release from Entergy, “Site Selection” magazine decides the honorees each year by looking at criteria that include the utility’s job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends while looking at innovative programs, incentives for businesses, website tools and data.

“Businesses and industries depend on clean, reliable and affordable power to operate, and at Entergy, we’re always working to provide that service to help Louisiana grow,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “Driven by factors like the energy transition, our state has a significant opportunity to see more growth, new jobs and additional investments in our communities, and we stand ready to help make that outlook a reality.”

According to the news release, in 2022, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans obtained around $16.2 billion in capital investments and created over 18,000 new jobs across the state.

Entergy provides services to more than 50 parishes across the state. In the Baton Rouge area, it provides power to more than 94,000 customers. Around New Orleans, about 209,000 customers get power from Entergy New Orleans, which also supplies about 110,000 with natural gas.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.