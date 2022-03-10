WALKER, La. (WGNO) — Deputies in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 10.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Hubert Neucere. Louisiana State Police say around 6:40 a.m Thursday morning, Neucere was discovered to be missing from his home on Milton Road in Walker.

However, the man’s truck was last seen about an hour before, at 5:34, in North Baton Rouge at the intersection of US 61 (Airline Highway) and Prescott Road. An image of the vehicle issued by LSP shows a red GMC extended cab pick-up truck with 4 doors.

Neucere is described as a White male with white hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’5 tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Police add he is possibly wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a cowboy hat, and cowboy boots.

Family members say Neucere suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgment, adding that his daily medication is still at his home.

Anyone with any information on Neucere’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 ext. 1.