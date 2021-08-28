Shreveport woman receives high school diploma for her 106th birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who has lived through generations received a special honor for her birthday.

Mrs. Elvira Davis is celebrating her 106th birthday in Shreveport. She was born in 1915 and lived on a plantation in Natchitoches Parish. She could only go to school until the 8th grade.

On Friday morning, the BESE board presented Mrs. Davis with her honorary high school diploma. Mayor Ronnie Williams of Natchitoches and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins presented her with a Proclamation as well.

Mrs. Davis had 14 children. Her granddaughter said she’s lived through history of America.

“Her two youngest children had to lay on a quilt while she worked in the cotton field. For us, meeting the Davis and others side of our family, we’re over joyed. So many emotions to know our grandmother received her high school diploma which was one of her goals,” said Sandra Lister, Mrs. Davis’ granddaughter.

It was her granddaughter’s idea to get her the diploma because she said she not only deserved it, but after 106 years they were running out of presents to get her.