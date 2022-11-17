SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ArkLaTex veterans can learn more about a new law expanding VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances at a virtual town hall set for 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The PACT Act, hailed as one of the largest benefit expansions in Veteran Administration history, was passed in honor of SFC Heath Robinson, who died of Stage 4 lung cancer after being deployed to Iraq and Kosovo with the Ohio National Guard.

The full name of the act is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act. President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in August.

The new act helps provide veterans and their survivors with care and benefits.

ArkLaTex veterans may join in the online Town Hall meeting by checking their email for a link from the Veterans Administration. One of the topics addressed will be an overview of the PACT Act of 2022, where any questions veterans have can be answered.

Click here for more information about the PACT Act.