SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -A shooting late Thursday in west Shreveport is the 8th we’ve seen since Monday.

Police responded to the 3500 block of West 70th at the Southern Village Apartments in the Garden Valley neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night after an emergency call came in that a shooting took place. EMS was also called to the scene and transported one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man arrived home to find two men in his home going through his belongings. One of the robbery suspects shot him before he managed to arm himself and return fire. The resident told police he shot the second robbery suspect.

Just before 10:20 p.m. Police responded to the 5900 block of 2nd St. in the Hollywood neighborhood to find a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Ochsner LSU where he underwent surgery for his life-threatening injury. Officers say they believe him to be the second robbery suspect from the 70th St. shooting but they have not yet been able to question him.

The second suspect in the shooting is still missing. If you have any information contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

These shootings are the latest in a rash of violence that has gripped Shreveport this week, starting with a fatal shooting on Downing St. Monday. Three more followed Tuesday, leaving another two people dead. Another homicide followed Wednesday in Werner Park and a 5th took place on Thursday morning on Barbara Ave. A shooting in Queensborough happened a mere three hours prior to the 8th shooting in Garden Valley.

According to Sgt. Angie Wilhite Shreveport has seen 12 shootings this year, one more than the same time last year.