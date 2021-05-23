Shreveport police to be outfitted with 400 body cameras

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Shreveport Police Department has purchased 400 body cameras with the help of a group of concerned business people who formed last summer after the death of George Floyd.

KTBS-TV reports that police in the northern city have had limited use of body cameras over the last 10 years.

Local media report the purchase of the new body cameras and the equipment needed to support them will enable the department to outfit all officers on patrol and those who routinely interact with the public with the body cameras.