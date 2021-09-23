Shreveport museum gears up for 20th year of African and African-American art preservation

SHREVEPORT, La. (WGNO) — The only museum in North Louisiana that celebrates African and African-American experiences is located in Shreveport.

The Southern University Museum of Art at Shreveport was established by Dr. Leon Tarver II in February of 2002. “It was his desire to have a facility that could house the cherished art and artifacts of African and African-American artists,” museum coordinator Dr. Angelique Feaster Evans explained.

They hope to educate the public through art and cultural contributions and Dr. Feaster Evans says everyone can learn something during their visit.

“We’re all able to interpret the different feeling and different emotions and really walk away with a newfound appreciation and understanding for the differences that make us all so unique,” Dr. Feaster Evans added.

If you’re visiting Shreveport, you should definitely check out the Southern University Museum of Art Shreveport. Admission is free.

The building includes two levels of art.

“On the first floor, we have the rotating exhibitions from both local artists and artists from across the region,” said Dr. Feaster Evans. “On the second floor is where we house our permanent collection of African art and artifacts.”

The museum is coming up on its 20th anniversary.

“We are gearing up for our 20th anniversary next February, so we are dedicated and committed to our community,” Dr. Feaster Evans said.