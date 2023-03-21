SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Alexander Tyler resigned from the Shreveport Police Department Friday, according to the office of Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

A brief statement from the mayor’s office announced the resignation.

The resignation came a little over a month after Alexander Tyler fatally shot Alonzo Bagley shortly after Tyler and his partner arrived at the Bagley residence to investigate calls about a domestic dispute.

“Today, the mayor and Police Chief Wayne Smith were notified that Officer Alexander Tyler has resigned from the Shreveport Police Department. This decision was solely made by Mr. Tyler and his attorney. The City has followed all policies and procedures during this process.” Statement from the office of Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux

Founder of the People’s Promise, Breka Peoples, said in a statement that Tyler’s resignation does not alter the community’s demands for justice and accountability in the case.

“We are still pushing for the charges to be upgraded to manslaughter for the murder of Alonzo Badgley,” Peoples said. “District Attorney Clayton in the 18th Judicial District set the bar for officers to be held accountable for any crime. We want the Honorable District Attorney James Stewart to do the same. We are still trying to see what justice looks like.”