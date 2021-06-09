Shreveport man sentenced to 150 years for December 2017 shooting in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to serve nearly two centuries in prison for attempting to shoot and kill two other men almost four years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Carlos Martel Lynn Smith sentenced in court Wednesday, June 16 to serve 75 years on each count of attempted second-degree murder, with the two terms to run consecutively.

The sentence was meted out by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr., before whom Smith represented himself in his April 2021 trial.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, in the 7200 block of Bethany Street. Shreveport police received a call around 1:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the scene, they found 47-year-old Richard Howard and 43-year-old George Robinson.

Howard had been shot in the head and Robinson was shot in the abdomen and hand. Both victims were rushed to the hospital and survived the attack.

The district attorney’s office says Smith received an enhanced sentence through a multiple offender bill filed by prosecutors. He must serve his terms without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

