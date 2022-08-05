Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on a city bus stop bench arousing himself.

According to authorities, a witness advised them that Valliere allegedly was arousing himself in front of numerous people including minors at the age of 13. Valliere was placed under arrest and searched by Monroe Police.

During the search, authorities discovered a small yellow bag containing Methamphetamine and a red straw with white residue on it. Valliere was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Obscenity, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.