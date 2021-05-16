Shreveport kicks off $36 million drinking water renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project to improve its drinking water infrastructure.

The Shreveport Times reports the city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s.

William Daniel, Water and Sewerage director, told the newspaper that the city learned in February “how critical it is to have a reliable water system.”

A spell of freezing temperatures that month froze water equipment, burst pipes and exposed widespread problems with drinking water systems across parts of the South, including Shreveport.