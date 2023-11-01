SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A plane crash in Southwestern Nebraska has claimed the life of a well-known local radiologist.
The crash happened an eighth of a mile southwest of Ben Nelson Regional Airport in the city of McCook, Nebraska on Monday.
Dr. Clifton Coffman, 79, of Shreveport, died in the crash, according to Red Willow County coroner, Paul Wood.
According to local authorities, another individual in the Piper Malibu Mirage Jet Prop survived the crash. He is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
According to the Aviation Safety Network, the aircraft damaged a house and impacted residential terrain less than a half mile after takeoff from runway 22 at the McCook Airport.
According to NTSB records, the aircraft is registered to Procoff, LLC.
Dr. Coffman is listed as a manager of Procoff, LLC. The company’s listed address matches that of Coffman’s home residence.
Coffman was a longtime radiologist for the Willis Knighton system, currently working with Red River Consultants.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the NTSB.
According to Wood, Coffman’s body has been sent to Omaha, Nebraska to determine his official cause of death.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Louisiana State Police Colonel announces retirement after 27 years of service
- LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves Alabama game after taking hard hit
- Milroe runs, passes No. 8 Alabama to 42-28 victory over No. 13 LSU, Daniels leaves with injury
- Young’s 22 points, 12 assists lead the Hawks past the Pelicans 123-105
- Guggenheim runs for 153 yards and 4 TDs to help Nicholls beat FCS No. 4 Incarnate Word 45-32