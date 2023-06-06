IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person.

Aaron Schwing was last seen Thursday afternoon at his family’s residence on Shoreline Drive in Iberia Parish.

Aaron Schwing is a 37 year old, male, 5 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs. Aaron has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Aaron Schwing is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

