Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered 15-year-old from Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for an endangered runaway teen.

Detectives say 15-year-old Sage Michael Louviere left his home in Youngsville early Monday morning.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, and is also known to wear his hair parted down the middle, detectives said.

Sage has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 6’0 and weighs 120 lbs.

If you see Sage, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.