St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s asking hunters to use caution

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is hunting season in Louisiana and a sheriff’s office in Louisiana is asking hunters to proceed with caution.

Louisiana DOTD is doing some work in areas that hunters may use in St. Tammany Parish.

The project is titled LA 3241: I12 to Bush, St. Tammany Parish and details about the $46 million project can be found below:

“This first segment let out to bid of the LA 3241 project will construct a new four-lane highway between LA 40/LA 41 and LA 435 in St. Tammany Parish. The second segment is scheduled to let later this year, and the third segment is scheduled to be let in 2023 and is already fully funded. After all segments are complete, the project will ultimately consist of a four-lane highway between LA 40/LA 41 in Bush and Interstate 12.”

Hunters are asked to look out for surveyors with the Louisiana Department of Transportation “in the areas of LA 40 and LA 41.”

Surveyors ” will be wearing orange and yellow vests,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.